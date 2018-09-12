2nd Annual Massacre Island Sept. 15-16 on Dauphin Isle

The 3rd Annual Massacre Island on Dauphin Island will be held Sept. 15-16 from 8 a.m. ‘til 5 p.m. at Historic Fort Gaines.

The event will highlight Flintlock pistol duels, pirate tug-O-war, swashbuckling sword play, cannon firing, blacksmithing and a treasure hunt for kids ages 12 and under on both days. Tickets are $8 for adults ages 13 and up, and $4 for children ages 5-12. Children ages 4 and under are admitted free. Info: fortgaines@outlook.com, 251-861-6992 or dauphinisland.org.

Over 300 years ago The French explorer, Pierre Le Moyne de’Iberville named Dauphin Island “Masscre Island” because of the huge pile of human skeletons that he discovered. This turned out to be a Indian burial ground that was unearthed from a storm. There was a small attack later on Isle Dauphine. The Pirates tied everyone up and robbed their warehouses. Come and meet the Pirates that stormed Mobile Bay and watch as they defend the Fort from Spanish British Galleons.