10th Annual Bama Coast Cruise April 26-27 at The Wharf

Bama Coast Cruise announces its return to Orange Beach! This car show has proven to be immensely popular with local residents, tourists and serious car enthusiasts. It will showcase the absolute finest in automotive customized, modified and restored vehicles April 26 & 27, 2019. Over 850 vehicles are expected to be at The Wharf in Orange Beach, for the most unique automotive event the Alabama Gulf Coast has ever seen.

This event is presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts, it is Family Friendly and is sponsored by The Wharf. Bama Coast Cruise is an “open show” and welcomes all makes and models of specialty vehicles, customs, classics, street rods and hot rods, plus antique and original vehicles. As the Event Producer, Sonny McLean, says, “If it is special to you, it is special to us, come on out and cruise the Alabama Gulf Coast”! In addition to over 850 vehicles, there will be vendors, a Swap Meet and entertainment.

Von Hot Rod, internationally known pinstriper and “Master of the Fine Line”, will be returning to the event as a special guest. Hot Rod makes his home in California, but travels the world demonstrating the fine art of Pinstriping. He will be at the show throughout the event pinstriping cars and personal items for the public. A DJ will be on hand to keep the music flowing

For more information on this exciting automotive event go to: www.BamaCoastCruisin’.com. There you will find information on registering your vehicle, being a vendor, being a sponsor or just enjoying the event as a spectator. Bama Coast Cruisin’ will set up on Thursday, April 27, and the show will be open to the public Friday, from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM and Saturday from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM. The event will wrap up the festivities with a police escorted parade of show cars leaving The Wharf and traveling east on Canal, south on 161 and then east on Perdido Beach Blvd. to the Pedido Pass Bridge and back to The Wharf. Don’t miss your chance to view the most amazing vehicles ever seen on the Alabama gulf coast!

Sponsors include O’Reilly Auto Parts, the City of Orange Beach, The Wharf, Wharf Rental Management, and the Alabama Gulf Coast Convention and Visitors Bureau.

***