10th ANNUAL BAMA COAST CRUISE SET FOR APRIL 26 & 27, 2019

Bama Coast Cruise announces its return to Orange Beach! This car show has proven to be immensely popular with local residents, tourists and serious car enthusiasts. It will showcase the absolute finest in automotive customized, modified and restored vehicles April 26 & 27, 2019. Over 850 vehicles are expected to be at The Wharf in Orange Beach, for the most unique automotive event the Alabama Gulf Coast has ever seen.