11th Annual Pirates Cove Dog Olympics

Hoss, with a time of 6.40 seconds, won the prestigious hamburger eating contest at the 11th Annual Pirates Cove Dog Olympics on Sept. 15 at the iconic bistro in Josephine. Comptitiions were also held in Seattle Fetch, dock diving, water sprint and best trick. Other canine winners included Brody, Bentley, Pluto, Kalina, Tuckleberry Houndog, Leo, Bear and Marleigh. The event, organized by Hilary Lansane, is a fundraiser for Furrever Homes Animal Rescue, an all-volunteer, foster home based animal rescue organization. Furever Homes’ vision is to save animals of all sizes and all species by placing them into loving, forever homes. The majority of the animals in its care come from shelters, where overcrowding and overpopulation leads to the euthanasia of millions of healthy, friendly pets every year. The group is committed to providing its animals with the best possible care while acclimating them to life outside of a shelter and providing any and all veterinary care needed while the animals wait for their furrever homes. The Rescue, while promoting the need for spaying and neutering, also seeks to break down the stereotypes of many bully breeds and often takes in animals with special needs. For more info, visit facebook, call 251-402-6298 or email hillaryducate@gmail.com.