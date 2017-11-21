11th Annual Taste of the Islands Dec. 1 at O.B. Event Center

The Mystical Order of Mirams will sponsor the 11th Annual Taste of the Islands on December 1 at the Orange Beach Event Center at the Wharf. A few tickets are still available, so get yours now.

The Taste is the event of the year featuring local cuisine from over 30 restaurants, live music by the Webb Dalton Band, cocktails and a silent auction. Do your Christmas shopping while enjoying a fun and festive evening. Ring in the Christmas season with your friends.

Tickets are $60 each or $600 for a reserved table of ten. To purchase, please contact any Miram member or go to the Mirams website at mirams.info, Taste of the Island page and fill out the request form. The Mirams look forward to seeing you there.

Pictured: Holiday party fun at the 2016 Taste of the Islands.