13th Cottontail Express March 3-31 in Silverhill

Wales West RV and Light Railway is pleased to announce the thirteenth Annual Cottontail Express will open on Saturday, March 3, 2018 and run every Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. through Saturday, March 31. Guests can ride “Dame Ann,” an authentic steam train to the Bunny Hutch, visit the Easter Bunny, taking lots of pictures, enjoy an Easter Egg Hunt, and make your very own Easter Bunny Ears! Once back at the train station, guests can enjoy free refreshments, mini-train ride, bounce house, hay-less hay ride, and a playground. The petting zoo and pony rides are available for a slight fee, as well as food from our café with seasonal treats. Train and Easter items are also available in the gift shop. Tickets are $15 plus tax, and may be purchased online or at railway upon arrival. Two and under are free.