13th Foley Woman’s Club Mad Hatters March 8

Alice’s Wonderland is coming to Foley on March 8, as dreams of taking a train to cartoon-land for a red carpet reception await those attending the Foley Woman’s Club 13th annual Mad Hatter’s fundraising event at the Foley Civic Center. Doors open at 10 a.m.

The event will include a catered luncheon, hat contests for most creative, most glamorous and craziest, raffles, a silent auction, entertainment and a Pot-of-Gold drawing. Tickets are on sale now for $30. Contact Chris Anglin at 251-943-3443 for more ticket information. Funds raised at the event will go to men’s and women’s services in Baldwin County.

Pictured: Big fun at the 2017 Western themed Mad Hatters.