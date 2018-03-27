14th Annual Gulf Coast Hot Air Balloon Festival Seeking Crew

By Rachel Spear

The 14th Annual Gulf Coast Hot Air Balloon Festival presented by Tanger Outlets is set for May 4-5 in Foley, Alabama, and volunteers are needed. For many, the festival brings thoughts of brightly colored balloons gracing the skies, but the event also boasts a variety of other activities. The world-famous Disc-Connected K9’s Frisbee Dog Show is a festival favorite, and is back and better than ever. Live music will fill the stage at night, and the kids will be entertained with carnival rides such as The Zipper during the day. Outside appearances make it seem that the weekend comes together magically – after all, isn’t a hot air balloon a magical thing? However, the reality is it requires the help of more than 300 volunteers working behind the scenes, as well as in plain sight. Approximately 50 of those volunteers get to work up close with the pilots to help get the balloons in the air. These volunteers are called crew members.

Crew members are a vital part of making sure the Gulf Coast Hot Air Balloon Festival comes together as planned. These volunteers are paired with a pilot to learn the workings of the balloons, including how to inflate the envelope, stand it upright, take off and land. It’s a rare opportunity that forms wonderful memories. We invite you to grab some friends or coworkers and come visit Foley to experience a truly magical weekend! For local businesses, volunteering at the Gulf Coast Hot Air Balloon Festival is a great opportunity for team building and philanthropy. Volunteers will receive an official 2018 Gulf Coast Hot Air Balloon Festival T-shirt and a volunteer parking pass. To sign up online, visit www.gulfcoastballoonfestival.com or call 251-943-5550.