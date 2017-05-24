15th GCAC Golf Tourney June 9 at Craft Farms

The Gulf Coast Athletic Club will host the 15th Annual GCAC Golf Tournament on Friday, June 9 at Craft Farms Golf Resort.

Registration is at 8 a.m., with a 9 a.m. shotgun start for a 4-person scramble event. Play will be followed by a buffet lunch, performance awards and door prizes. The entrance fee is $100 for GCAC members and $120 for non-members. The fee includes lunch, Arnold Palmer golf, prizes and social celebration following golf. Players can enter as teams or individuals. Again this year, the tournament will have a separate flight for Ladies’ Teams competition

Proceeds from the tournament help fund GCAC scholarships and athletic equipment purchases for GSHS.

A $10,000 Hole-In-One prize will offer the opportunity to win big for that one special shot. Other par threes will also have great Hole-in-One prizes. The Ball-in-a-Boat Contest is just one of many other great prizes and gift certificates will be offered. For sponsorship or participation info, contact John W. McCormick at 251-967-4237 or Fred Dickinson at 251-975-1500. Info is also available at gcathleticclub.com.

The Gulf Coast Athletic Club is a South Baldwin organization whose members enjoy fun and fellowship related to all types of sports activities at their meetings. The club supports Gulf Shores School System athletic programs.