16th Gulf Shores Women’s Club Charity Fashion Show is Oct. 4

Trendy fashions, fabulous food, and fun are on tap at the Gulf Shores Woman’s Club 16th Annual Charity Fashion Show to be held Thursday, October 4, 2018, at the Craft Farms Clubhouse, 3840 Cotton Creek Circle in Gulf Shores. Fashions from Beach House Boutique, Chico’s, Geez Louise, Too Hot Mamas, and Wildflowers Boutique will be features. The always popular silent auction and raffle will also be part of the event, and all proceeds go to local charities. Tickets are $30, and can be purchased by calling 251-554-4889.

Pictured: Fun at the 2017 Fashion Show.