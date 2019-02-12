18th Sweetheart 5K & Fun Run, Sea Turtle Half Marathon Feb. 16

The Pleasure Island based L.A. Fleet Feet Running Club will present its 18th Annual Sweetheart 5k, Sea Turtle 1/2 Marathon & Sweetheart Fun Run will be held on Saturday, Feb. 16 at the Hangout at Gulf Shores Public Beach. The half marathon starts at 7:30 a.m., the Sweetheart 5k Run/Walk at 9 a.m. and the Sweetheart One Miler at 8:30 a.m. Both the Sea Turtle Half Marathon and Sweetheart 5K races will follows an out and back course along West Beach Blvd. and awards will be presented in all the usual divisions. A great post race party with entertainment and refreshments will be held at The Hangout. Register online at runsignup.com, on Feb. 15 from 4-7 p.m. at The Hangout or from 6-8:30