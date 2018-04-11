19th CCA Beach Party April 21 at Orange Beach Event Center

The Lower Alabama Chapter of Coastal Conservation Association Alabama (CCA) will hold its 19th annual Lower Alabama CCA Beach Party from 6-10 p.m. on April 21 at the Orange Beach Event Center at The Wharf.

Tickets for the party, presented by American Protection Services, are $75 per person or $110 per couple. Both options include one yearlong CCA membership. Tickets are available at Sam’s Bait & Tackle in Orange Beach, South Shore Insurance in Foley, M&M Bank in Gulf Shores, the CCA offices in Orange Beach (25595 Canal Rd, Ste I) and online at ccaalabama.org.

In addition to dinner provided by Villagio, the fundraiser includes a huge silent auction featuring tackle, art, boating gear, golf, fishing packages, jewelry and clothing. There will also be a live auction, raffles, door prizes and a chance to take home a Bote Rover micro-skiff.

Sponsorship opportunities are available. Please email Lower Alabama Chapter President Matt Grant mgrant@grantwealthmanagement.com for more info or call 251-747-0575.

CCA Alabama was founded in 1982 and is the second oldest CCA state chapter in the organization. With eight chapters in the state, CCA Alabama now has over 2,000 members who work to conserve marine resources for future generations of Alabamians to enjoy. CCA Alabama has been instrumental in achieving numerous accomplishments in protecting and rebuilding marine resources in Alabama, including game fish status for speckled trout, redfish, and tarpon, protecting important grass bed/nursery areas from shrimping, and supporting a highly successful gill net buyback plan. The chapter has also launched a vibrant marine habitat program in recent years that has contributed over $350,000 to several noteworthy projects in the last five years, including construction of two new reefs on the north side of Dauphin island in Mississippi Sound, reef refurbishment projects in Mobile Bay’s eastern shore, and sponsoring expeditions to survey and preserve the ancient deltaic forest recently discovered south of Fort Morgan.