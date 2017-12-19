1st Annual NYE Mullet Drop at Old River Grill

The Ole River Grill, located on the state line across from the Flora-Bama, will celebrate NYE beginning at 6 p.m. with the 1st Annual Mullet Drop, with Big Earl (Jack Robertson) counting down, as a mullet drops over Ole River. Also a fundraiser for Manna Food Bank Pantries, patrons are asked to bring a couple of non-perishable food items. The $20 advanced tickets gets you door prizes, champagne, a bodacious buffet from 7-10 p.m. a fireworks show and great music by Oliver’s Twist.