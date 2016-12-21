1st Miracle Network NYE Ball at O.B. Event Center

The Innaugural Children’s Miracle Network New Year’s Eve Ball will be held beginning at 8 p.m. at The Wharf Event Center in Orange Beach.

Enjoy the biggest New Year’s Eve Party in Orange Beach while helping to raise money for Children’s Miracle Network/ USA Children’s & Women’s Hospital in Mobile. Tickets (limited to 300) are $100 per person and availale by calling 251-981-2400. Naman’s in Mobile will cater the event, and Emerge will provide music. Black tie attire is optional. Festivities include a champagne toast at midnight, lots of food, fun and the joy helping make miracles come true for children that would otherwise not recieve the required medical treatment needed. You may also purchase tickets at events.r20. constantcontact.com.