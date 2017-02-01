20 Questions With Sherry Dusko

Although Sherry Dusko has known her husband Bruce (pictured w. Sherry above) since they met in middle school back in their native New Jersey, the couple didn’t start dating until after high school and they raised their two boys in Indiana. Bruce’s job is also the reason the couple ended up in Lower Alabama 16 years ago, where Sherry almost immediately went to work for the Convention & Visitors Burea. Recently retired from her post as advertising manager, Sherry will remain active in our community in retirement. She is on the Board of the Gulf Shores Women’s Club and the Christian Service Center. A beach lover at heart, Sherry also looks forward to spending extended time with her three grandchildren, reading a variety of books and “enjoying it all.’’

1 What is one thing that most people do not know about you?

I love to dance!

2. Considering anyone dead or alive, with whom would you like to have a conversation?

My parents.

3. Other than parents, who is one person that has greatly influenced your life?

My grandmother and Aunt Arlene, who taught me to be myself.

4. What is one thing that you would like to change about yourself?

Don’t sweat the small stuff.

5. What is one thing you would not want to change about yourself?

Commitment to family and community.

6. How do you cope with stress?

Peanut M&Ms and wine.

7. What is your favorite childhood memory?

Franki Vali and the Four Seasons singing “Sherry” to me.

8. What are your biggest pet peeves?

People who talk the talk but don’t walk the walk.

9. Who are your favorite entertainers?

Too many to list but if I had to pick one or two it would be “The Boss” and Garth Brooks.

10. What was your first and your worst job?

My first job was retail sales. I really did not have a job that I didn’t like.

11. If you had the political pull, what is one issue you would address

Healthcare.

12. What is the dumbest thing you ever did?

Too many to list.

13. If you won the lottery, what is the first thing you’d do with the dough?

Buy a condo at Turquoise Place.

14. What is your greatest fear?

Drowning.

15. What is your greatest extravagance?

Shoes/Clothes.

16. Which talent would you most like to have?

To be able to sing.

17. What is your motto?

Live, Love, Laugh.

18. What is your most treasured possession?

My grandmother’s teacup and saucer collection.

19. What do you most admire in others?

Loyalty.

20. A perfect day is …

A day on the beach, especially if family is here to be with me.