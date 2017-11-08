200 writers invited here to sing their songs for us

The 33rd annual Frank Brown International Songwriters’ Festival will feature more than 200 nationally acclaimed songwriters in venues along the Florida / Alabama Gulf Coast from November 8-19, 2017. The festival is an opportunity for seasoned and aspiring songwriters and musicians from all over the world to have their songs heard, and for the public to learn the stories behind the lyrics that only the song’s author can express. During this exciting 11 day festival, performers will be hosted in over two dozen venues from Downtown Pensacola and Perdido Key and into Orange Beach, Gulf Shores, Bon Secour and Silverhill. Please visit FBISF.com for the full music schedule. Pictured: (l to r) J Hawkins, Ken Lambert, Gove Scrivenor, Joe Gilchrist, Mac Walter.