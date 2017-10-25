Over $2,000 up for grabs at Flora-Bama costume contest

“Eat, Drink and Be Scary” is the tagline the Flora-Bama is using to promote its annual Oct. 31 Halloween Party, which will feature a costume contest for prizes and cash totaling more than $2,000. There is no cover charge for the 6 p.m. party, and the contest judging starts at 9 p.m., with $600 cash and trip to Hawaii for first, $500 for second, and $400 for third place. The Flora-Bama is located on the Gulf of Mexico at the Florida-Alabama state line. For more info, call 850-492-0611 or visit florabama.com. “Eat, Drink and Be Scary” is the tagline the Flora-Bama is using to promote its annual Oct. 31 Halloween Party, which will feature a costume contest for prizes and cash totaling more than $2,000