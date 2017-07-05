21 ride amusement park at OWA will open on July 21

Retail and dining tenants will open in phases beginning in Sept.

OWA’s 21-ride, themed amusement park, located on County Rd. 20 at the Foley Beach Express in Foley, will officially open its doors to the public on July 21.

Beginning on opening day, guests will enjoy everything The Park at OWA has to offer, including 21 rides (including the Rollin’ Thunder); a variety of midway games; quick service dining options; and the Parkside Gift Shop filled with one-of-a-kind Park at OWA treasures. The Park opens at 10 am daily.

General admission tickets are $34.99 for adults. Junior, senior and military admission is $27.99, and children 3 and under are aditted free. An annual pass is $89.99. Tickets will be available online at VisitOWA.com beginning July 18. And a variety of group discounts and other admission discount specials will also be announced.

The 21 dazzling amusement park rides will have everyone entertained for hours, according to an OWA press release. Play it safe on the Jumping Frog or see how loud you scream on the Rollin’ Thunder.

The rides range from large scale roller coasters to kiddie rides. The six thrill rides include one major roller coaster. The six family-friendly rides target the ‘tween populations (11 to 13 year olds). The nine (9) kiddie rides allow passengers as young as two to three years old to participate on rides either independently or with an adult.

“Our Tribe is excited to offer a family destination near Alabama’s beautiful beaches that will create memories this summer and for years to come,” said Poarch Creek Indians Tribal Chair and CEO, Stephanie A. Bryan.

“We are also proud that OWA is positively impacting families living in Foley and the surrounding region through the job creation generated by this development.”

Retail and dining tenants at OWA will open in phases beginning early in September. The announced tenants include Wahlburgers, Sunglass World, Fairhope Soap Company, Alvin’s Island, Hershey’s Ice Cream Shop, and Utopia among others.

About OWA

• 520 acre destination resort

• Located in Foley at Foley Beach Express & County Rd. 20

• 5-year, multi-phase buildout

• Total of 154,000 sq. ft. of retail, dining & entertainment space

• 14-acre lake with 1.5-acre Island with 400-seat outdoor amphitheater and boathouse offering boat rentals and fountain shows

• Connected to Foley’s $40 million sports tourism facilities with:

– 16 state-of-the-art outdoor sports fields

– 90,000 sq. ft. indoor events center (opening next month)

• 150-room Marriott TownePlace Suites

Future Planned Phases

• Luxury RV Resort

• Four hotels, one which will offer conference space

• A resort level condominium

• Outdoor Waterpark

Construction Details to Date

• Tribal Phase One and Phase Two Investment: $241 million

• Total Capital Investment: More than $500 million

Economic Impact Phase One

• Baldwin County’s economic output will be $244 million – Equates to an additional 7% of all tourist spending in the South Alabama.

• Average increase of $78.5 million in payroll to the South Alabama region

• Employment, (both direct and indirect) will increase to 3,462 full-time equivalents,