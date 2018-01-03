23rd Annual Flora-Bama Super Chili Cook-Off scheduled Feb. 3

Let the chopping begin. The 23d Annual Flora-Bama Super Bowl Chili Cook-Off is set for Feb. 3, Super Bowl Saturday. Teams of three can register to work their chili wizardry to win with their version of the best chili and win cash prizes in several divisions. If you don’t want to cook, come by, sample the wide variety of dishes and help raise funds for The American Cancer Society and Relay for Life. Cooking begins at 10 a.m., and tasting tickets ($2 per sample or $10 for six samples) will be sold beginning at noon.

Participants must cook at least 4 gallons of chili and supply all cooking utensils, pots, burners, and ingredients.

Teams must be willing to eat your own chili, be over 21 and pay the $45 entry fee – a deal considering the goodie bags include event t-shirts and party favors and draft beer is free for cooks. The winner will earn a perpetual trophy and $100. People’s Choice winner earns a perpetual trophy and $99. There are also cash prizes for second ($75) and third place ($50) finishers.

The cook-off usually attracts around 20 teams and raises north of $5,000 for the designated charities. The venue is, of course, located on the Gulf of Mexico at the Florida-Alabama state line. Visit florabama.com or facebook for more info.