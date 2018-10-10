23rd Annual Relay for Life of Coastal South Baldwin

The 23rd Annual Relay for Life of Coastal South Baldwin held recently at Foley Heritage Park included a luminaria ceremony (above) and participating teams from Orange Beach, Gulf Shores, Fort Morgan, Bon Secour, Magnolia Springs, Fish River, Elberta, Lillian, Spanish Fort and Foley, including Meyer Vacation Rentals; Columbia Southern University; Foley Elementary School; Spectrum Resort; City of Daphne Employees; Baldwin County Highway Dept; Swift Elementary School; Magnolia Elementary School; Walmart Foley; The Grovers; Stone Interiors; Eve Angels; Aerostrutters from UTC; Spanish Fort Best Buy; Gulf Shores Elementary; Team Little Rock; Fairhope Methodist Church; Foley High School; MaGer Squad; City of Orange Beach Employees; Lee Drug Store; Gulf Coast Cancer Center; MS V Go Getters; Magnolia Dance Company; White Shores Realty; USS Jubilee; Krewe Du Cirque Society and South Baldwin Christian Academy. Relay For Life is a grass roots, community-based team event. Although every Relay For Life event is different, they do have a few things in common, including the openinge ceremony, survivor/caregiver walk, luminaria ceremony and closing ceremony. Relay honors the lives lost to cancer, celebrate survivors, and support the caregivers who so selflessly help others.

“So many people are affected by cancer and many were represented tonight,’’ said Relay coordinator Theresa Endfinger. “I wish I could have taken a picture of each one to share. Love and prayers for everyone touched by this vicious disease. The fight for a cure continues.’’

“The students from the Foley High School service clubs were a tremendous help in making today a huge success,’’ added Zana Steadham Price.

Pictured: (Above) The luminara ceremony at Heritage Park; (below) Saint Benedict Catholic School Performance Choir sings the National Anthem at Foley Heritage Park. The Performance Choir, consisting of children from grades 3-8, and directed by Mrs. Marta Coward-Glunt, learns a broad repertoire of choral music then utilizes it in service to others by performing for area organizations and events. Choir members (from left to right front row) Nicholas Hendrick, Peter Reilly, Landon Bodine, John Michael Schumacher, Aiden Bodine, Lainey Hodo, Georgia Arthur, Shariann Simms, Gracie Whitson. (Back row left to right), Lars Carstensen, Jake Hardison, Dayton Corley, Stafford Arthur, Kevin Castrejon, Mary Frances Whitson, Emmy Krehling, Madeline Taylor, Abby Krehling, Maddie Vogtner, Alexa Griffith, and Alexia Hogan. Mrs. Marta Glunt (front).