WI Snowbirds Present Gift Cards

The WI Sno-birds gave $1650 in gift cards to the Baldwin County Human Resources Foster Children program. Currently 130 children are cared for by the program and this donation will give them a gift this Christmas. The Sno-bird Club meets twice a month in January, February and March. Our first meeting will be Wednesday, January 4, at 9 am at the Orange Beach Event Center, just west of the Wharf on Canal Road. Pictured: Susan Corbin, Social Worker, accepts the gift cards from Nancy and Gary Durgin.