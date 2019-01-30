25th Annual Flora-Bama Chili Cook-Off Feb. 2

Let the chopping begin. The 25th Annual Flora-Bama Super Bowl Chili Cook-Off is set for Feb. 2, Super Bowl Saturday. Teams of three can register to work their chili wizardry to win with their version of the best chili and win cash prizes in several divisions. If you don’t want to cook, come by, sample the wide variety of dishes and help raise funds for The American Cancer Society and Relay for Life. Cooking begins at 10 a.m., and all you can eat tasting tickets will be sold for $20. The tasting begins at noon.

Participants must cook at least 4 gallons of chili and supply all cooking utensils, pots, burners, and ingredients. Teams must be willing to eat their own chili, be over 21 and pay the $25 entry fee – a deal considering the goodie bags include event t-shirts and party favors. Plus, draft beer is free for cooks. The cook-off winner will earn a perpetual trophy and $100. People’s Choice winner earns a perpetual trophy and $99. There are also cash prizes for second ($75) and third place ($50) finishers.

The cook-off usually attracts around 25 teams and last year’s event featured 25 teams cooking such delicious varieties as alligator chili, white chicken chili and Irish green chili.

The American Cancer Society received a check for $10,500 from the Flora-Bama following the 2018 event. Since the event’s inception, the Super Chili Bowl Cook Off has raised more than $70,000 for ACS.

“The Flora-Bama has strived to give something back to the community that helped them grow and prosper over the last 50 years,’’ said Pat McClellan, co-owner of the Flora-Bama. “We currently raise more than $150,000 annually through special events we host or sponsor. Often, we target youth groups, but we always keep it local.’’

The venue is, of course, located on the Gulf of Mexico at the Florida-Alabama state line. Visit florabama.com or facebook for more info.

Pictured: Music, chili and good times at the 2018 cook-off.