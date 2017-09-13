25th annual Weeks Bay Native Plant Sale Oct. 12-15

The 25th annual Weeks Bay Native Plant Sale will be held on Thursday, October 12 through Sunday, October 15, from 9 am to 4 pm each day. The plant sale will again be located at Safe Harbor at Weeks Bay, across U.S. Highway 98 from the Reserve Interpretive Center.

The plant sale, which benefits projects at Weeks Bay Reserve, is a great opportunity to purchase beautiful native plants, and to learn the benefits of using natives in their landscapes.

Experts, including the Baldwin County Master Gardeners, will be on-hand to answer questions and to suggest the best selections for various growing conditions. Plants will be available for all landscaping needs, including hummingbird and butterfly attractors, species for shade or sun, salt tolerance, dunes, and various wet areas,

Maureen Nation, the Coordinator of Volunteers at Weeks Bay Reserve, says, “Native plants are easy to maintain, with fewer pesticides, they are adapted to our soils and to our summer heat, and natives are beautiful.” She goes on to say, “We are anxious to show-off the wonderful diversity of our native trees, shrubs, and perennials in the landscape. Their beautiful flowers, varied heights, shapes and textures are as good as any plants on the market. Since natives are at home in our natural habitats, they also provide food and shelter for birds, butterflies and other creatures we love to see in our yards. ”

For additional information about the plant sale, call Weeks Bay Reserve at 928-9792.

Pictured: Passion Flower; Native Azalea; Oak Leaf Hydrangea- Alabama’s state wildflower