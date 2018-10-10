26th annual Weeks Bay Native Plant Sale Oct. 11-14

The 26th annual Weeks Bay Native Plant Sale will be held on Thursday, October 11 through Sunday, October 14, from 8 am to 4 pm each day. The plant sale will again be located at Safe Harbor at Weeks Bay, across U.S. Highway 98 from the Reserve Interpretive Center.

The plant sale, which benefits projects at Weeks Bay Reserve, is a great opportunity for area residents to purchase beautiful native plants, and to learn the benefits of using natives in their landscapes. Experts, including the Baldwin County Master Gardeners, will be on-hand to answer questions and to suggest the best selections for various growing conditions. Plants will be available for all landscaping needs, including species for shade or sun, salt tolerance, dunes, wet areas, and other specialized areas.

“Native plants are easy to maintain, with fewer pesticides, they are adapted to our soils and to our summer heat, and natives are beautiful,” said

Maureen Nation, the event coordinator.

“We are anxious to show-off the wonderful diversity of our native trees, shrubs, and perennials in the landscape. Their beautiful flowers, varied heights, shapes and textures are as good as any plants on the market. Since natives are at home in our natural habitats, they also provide food and shelter for birds, butterflies and other creatures we love to see in our yards. ”

For additional information about the plant sale, call Week Bay Reserve at 928-9792.

Pictured: (l to r) Black Eyed Susan; Oakleaf Hydrangea.