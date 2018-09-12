26th Annual Weeks Bay Native Plant Sale Oct. 11-14

The 26th Annual Weeks Bay Native Plant Sale will be held on Thursday, October 11 through Sunday, October 14, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. The plant sale will again be located at Safe Harbor at Weeks Bay, across U.S. Highway 98 from the Reserve Interpretive Center.

The plant sale, which benefits projects at Weeks Bay Reserve, is a great opportunity to purchase beautiful native plants, and to learn the benefits of using natives in their landscapes.

Experts, including the Baldwin County Master Gardeners, will be on-hand to answer questions and to suggest the best selections for various growing conditions. Plants will be available for all landscaping needs, including hummingbird and butterfly attractors, species for shade or sun, salt tolerance, dunes, and various wet areas.

“Native plants are easy to maintain, with fewer pesticides, they are adapted to our soils and to our summer heat, and natives are beautiful,” said Maureen Nation, Coordinator of Volunteers at Weeks Bay Reserve. “We are anxious to show-off the wonderful diversity of our native trees, shrubs, and perennials in the landscape. Since natives are at home in our natural habitats, they also provide food and shelter for birds, butterflies and other creatures we love to see in our yards. ”

For additional information about the plant sale, call Weeks Bay Reserve at 928-9792.

Pictured: Master Gardeners Carma Gronback and Jimmy Van Valkanburg, representing Gulf Shores Garden Club are ready to assist shoppers at the 2017 plant sale.