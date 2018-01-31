26th O.B. Seafood Fest Feb. 24 at The Wharf

The 26th Annual Orange Beach Seafood Festival, featuring a full day of seafood, kids activities, 95 arts & craft vendors, live entertainment and a car show, will be held on Saturday, Feb. 24 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. along Main Street @ The Wharf. Other activities include a 50/50 split the pot and table top swap meet.

Delectable foods being offered include Shrimp & Andouille Jambalaya, Mac & Cheese, Seafood Gumbo, Firecracker Shrimp, Crab Cakes, Lobster Rolls, Fried Potatoes, Blackened Shrimp Tacos, Gourmet Burgers, Blackened Shrimp Po-Boys, Fried Fish, Chicken Fingers, Grilled Oysters, Pepper Shrimp, Tuna, Crab Bisque, Crawfish Beignets, BarBQ Ribs, Specialty Coffee & Gelato.

The event is the primary fundraiser for the Orange Beach Sports Association, which supports youth sports in Orange Beach.

Two stages featuring blues, classical guitar, brass instruments and local performers, including Savannah Litton, David Jones & Friends, Jon Crawford, Funky Lampshades and Andrew Weaver, Maura Hawkins.

More info: obparksandrec.com.