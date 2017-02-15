The 2017 Chef’s Challenge at the recent Toast to the Coast event sponsored by South Baldwin Newcomers’ Club was won by Ginny Lane Bar and Grill in Orange Beach. (Pictured Left) Ginny Gilbert, owner, accepting award from Susan Coyne of SBNC. The restaurant presented their signature shrimp and grits dish. The annual event is the Newcomers’ primary fund raiser. Proceeds from the event benefit local charities and area scholarships. The event was made possible by the participation of twenty-one premier local restaurants: Big Beach Brewing Company, Big Fish Restaurant and Bar, Buzzcats Coffee & Sweets, Cobalt Restaurant, Cosmos’ Restaurant and Bar, DeSota’s Seafood Kitchen, Driftwood Bar & Grille, Faulkner Culinary Institute, Flipper’s Restaurant, Gilbey’s Seafood & Steak, Ginny Lane Bar & Grill, Cafe Grazie, The Louisiana Lagniappe, Luna’s Eat & Drink, Papa Rocco’s, Fisher’s, Royal Cup Coffee, Shipp’s Harbour Grill, Tacky Jacks, The Ruby Slipper Cafe, Villagio Grille, Voyagers Restaurant and Latitude 30. In addition, the following area businesses donated items for raffle prizes: Bellingrath Gardens, Beryl Haley, Captain Dave Brown, the Coastal Arts Center, Davis-White Salon, Baldwin EMC, Rouses Market, Sam’s Club, Blalock’s Seafood & Specialty Market, Walmart, Glen Lakes Golf Club, Kery St. Peter, Malouf Furniture, Peninsula Golf Course, Pleasure Island Divers, K.McElroy and Salt Air Aviation. The Newcomers’ Club is grateful for the generosity of these local businesses and for the guests who supported the event with their attendance.