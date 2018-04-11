2nd Annual Forward City Con April 14 at Foley Library

The 2nd Annual Forward City Con, a free comic/anime /gaming convention sponsored by the Foley Public Library, will be held at the Foley Civic Center on Saturday, April 14 from 10 am. ‘til 6 p.m. Many local vendors such as Action Game & Movie, Gamer’s Domain, Wormhole VR, Inverse Press and Brew Productions as well as local artists will be participating. Activities include the cosplay contest, photo opp areas, human bingo and a wheel of con game. There will also be video and tabletop gaming areas. Animes will be shown in the Foley Public Library’s upstairs meeting room from 1 – 6 p.m. The Foley Library is located at 407 E Laurel Ave. Pictured: 2017 Cosplay contest winner Kenny Zaborny and his self-made robot, Chopper.