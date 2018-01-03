2nd Annual Holy Smokes Jan. 6 at G.S. Presbyterian Church

Post Butt pulled pork & veggie gumbo with sides on the menu

The second annual Holy Smokes! will take place on Saturday, January 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at First Presbyterian in Gulf Shores. This is the first of the church’s many 2018 culinary events. The diverse menu will offer a choice of Boston Butt pulled pork for meat lovers or Veggie Gumbo for those adhering to 2018 New Year’s resolutions to eat healthily!

Prepared on-site by local favorite Jen Hammonds and a team of grillmeisters, both choices will include side dishes, dessert and drink. To-go boxes for take out will also be available. Those dining at the church will enjoy live music.

The First Pres. Praise Team Band will be sounding their unique Ancient-Modern style, as well as music provided by pianist Kayla Dowling, and more! Tickets may be acquired in advance at the church, located at 309 E. 21st Avenue, or at the door as supply lasts.

For more information on this and other culinary events, call 251-978-8130 or 251-968-7720. Suggested donation is $10; proceeds will support FPC outreach ministries and other community missions, including Homework Haven for Gulf Shores Middle School; Gulf Coast Youth Chorale, after school fine arts programs and the FPC Mercy Fund.