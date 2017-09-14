2nd Annual Massacre Island Sept. 16-17 on Dauphin Isle

The 2nd Annual Massacre Island on Dauphin Island will be held Sept. 16-17 from 8 a.m. ‘til 5 p.m. The event will highlight Flintlock Pistol duels, Pirate Tug-O-War, Swashbuckling Sword Play, Cannon Firing, Blacksmithing by Ralph Oalman and period music by the Kracker Dan Band. There will be a treasure hunt for kids ages 12 and under. Tickets are $8 for adults ages 13 and up, and $4 for children ages 5-12. Children ages 4 and under are admitted free. For more information email fortgaines@outlook.com or call 251-861-6992.

In 1711, Pirates stormed Mobile Bay and attacked Dauphin Island, which after that was known as Massacre Island, because of the huge pile of human skeletons that were discovered by Pierre Le Moyne. Come and see the Pirates as they pilfer and pillage Isle Dauphine and fight against Spanish and British Galleons. Who knows, you may even find a pirate’s treasure.