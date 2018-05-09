2nd Foley elementary school will open in August of 2019

Superintendent Eddie Tyler and the Baldwin County Board of Education are announcing yet another brand new school to be built in Baldwin County, with groundbreaking for the a second elementary school for Foley scheduled on May 11, 2018 at 1:30 p.m. at the construction site, next to Foley Intermediate, 2000 South Cedar Street, Foley.

The new Foley elementary will accommodate Grades K-6 and will be constructed on property adjacent to Foley Intermediate School, which will be taken out of service and the old Intermediate school building demolished once the new school opens. Construction is set to begin on the school in mid-July. The new elementary school will add 113,000 square feet of educational space and even include a tornado shelter. The contractor is Don Gordon and McKee and Associates is the architect. The architectural rendering will be unveiled at the groundbreaking.

Foley Mayor John Koniar says because the City of Foley continues to grow tremendously and more residential and commercial growth are on the way this school will be welcomed with open arms by Foley families.

“We are very excited about the new elementary school that is scheduled to be built in Foley. We look forward to having it for our families as it will enhance the educational environment for both students and teachers,” Koniar said.

The Baldwin County Board of Education can build schools for the first time since 2009 due to stable funding that came about because the Baldwin County Commission made a one-percent sales tax for education permanent for the school system a little more than a year ago.

“Let us never forget the heroic efforts of county commissioners Tucker Dorsey, Chris Elliott, Skip Gruber and Frank Burk who voted unanimously to make the penny permanent which has allowed us to make exciting groundbreaking announcements like this one and the one for the new Orange Beach Middle and High. These are truly jubilant, historic times for our county, and I can’t thank our commissioners and our citizens enough for recognizing a great quality of life centers around great public schools and educational opportunities for our young people,” Tyler said.

Construction should begin soon. The project is expected to be completed by July 2019.