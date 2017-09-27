30th Lost Bay Regatta Oct. 7 in Josephine

The Point Yacht Club will host its 30th Annual Lost Bay Regatta on Oct. 7. The course on Perdido Bay – north of Innerarity Point – will be set on the day of the race. Advance electronic registration is available at regattanetwork.com. Onsite registration will be held on Friday, October 6 from 3-7 p.m. and on race day at 8 a.m. at The Point Yacht Club clubhouse, located 6606 Co Rd 95 (adjacent to Pirates Cove) in Josephine. Divisions include Spinnaker and Non-Spinnaker. Classes will be determined based upon the number of entries.

“This race is always a good time. We think it’s the best on the Gulf Coast,’’ said club commmodore John Horner. “We are hoping sailors from all over will come participate.’’

The Paul Schreck Perpetual Trophy and the Paul Mueller Perpetual Trophy will be awarded to first in fleet for Spinnaker and Non-Spinnaker, respectively. The awards ceremony and regatta party will be held at the Point Yacht Club following the race, with live music by Al and Kathy. For more info, contact fleet captain Brett Holk at 251-752-4655, brettholk@yahoo.com or visit pointyachtclub.org