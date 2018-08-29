31st Coastal Cleanup Sept. 15 on Al. & FL. Coasts

Coastal Alabama and Perdido Key will both host Coastal Cleanups, on Saturday, September 15 from 8 a.m. until noon.

Residents, visitors, individuals and organizations are invited to “get the trash out of the splash” by picking up trash littering Alabama (including Fairhope) and Florida coasts and waterways. Volunteers are needed on foot and on water for Alabama’s largest one-day volunteer event.

“Turn The Tide On Trash’’ is the theme for Perdido Key’s participation in the International Coastal Cleanup Day. Volunteers are asked to assemble at 8 a.m. at the Perdido Key State Park West Usage Area to help keep Perdido’s granite white beaches clean and beautiful.

The Perdido Key cleanup is co-sponsored by The Perdido Key Assn., The Friends of Pensacola State Parks, and the staff at Perdido Key State Park.

Alabama Coastal Cleanup is supported by the Weeks Bay Foundation, Thompson Engineering, and Alabama Coastal Foundation. In 2016, over 4,200 volunteers collected close to 36,700 pounds of trash from cleanup sites located from Gulf Shores to Dauphin Island.

Since trash totals were collected at the first Alabama Coastal Cleanup in 1987, more than800 tons of trash have been collected and disposed of properly thank to more than 80,000 volunteers.

Volunteers are needed at 30 different cleanup sites in Mobile and Baldwin counties. Alabama Coastal Cleanup provides a t-shirt and clean up supplies to participants. For more info, go to AlabamaCoastalCleanup. com or call (251) 928-9792. or go to Facebook.