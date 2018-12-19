35th New Year’s Day Polar Bear Dip at The Flora-Bama

At the crack of noon, neither rain, sleet, too much NYE or bitter cold will prevent more than 1000 mostly costumed crazies from jumping into the Gulf of Mexico for the Annual New Year’s Day Polar Bear Dip on the Alabama/Florida state line. This is the 35th year the Flora-Bama has hosted its dip, and an all day celebration with live music and bowl games on 24 big screen TV’s will follow. For more information call 251-980-5118 or 850-492-3048 or visit flora-bama. com or facebook. A traditional feast of black-eyed peas, cornbread, ham and a draft beer or soda pop goes to all dippers.

Pictured: Big fun at Polar Bear Dip 2018.