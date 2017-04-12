Optimist Easter Egg Hunt April 15 at Lillian Rec. Park

The Annual Easter Egg Hunt sponsored by the Optimist Club of Perdido Bay will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 15 in the Lillian Recreational Park on Perdido Street. The Easter Bunny will hide dozens of eggs for the boys and girls, aged one to 12, to find. There will be five categories: ages 1-2, 3-4, 5-6, 7-9 and 10-12.

The friendly rabbit has instructed the Optimist Club members to have prizes for the boys and girls in the five age groups who find the most eggs. There will be three prizes in each age group.

After the hunt, all children will have an opportunity to have their picture taken with Mr. Bunny. Hot dogs, chips and drinks will be served for all who attend. Pictured: Connor Stork met the Easter Bunny at a past event sponsored by the Optimist Club of Perdido Bay.