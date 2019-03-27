36th Pensacola JazzFest April 6-7 at Seville Square

The 36th Annual Pensacola JazzFest will be held April 6-7 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Seville Square, located in Historic Downtown Pensacola. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets and enjoy the free event featuring a stellar lineup of national, regional and local musicians and vocalists.

This year’s heavy hitters include national headliner Bob Sheppard. For more than four decades, the multi-instrumentalist has played on countless sessions with Chick Corea, Freddie Hubbard, Michael and Randy Brecker and Herbie Hancock. He has also worked with Steely Dan, James Taylor, Stevie Wonder, Queen Latifah, Elvis Costello, Natalie Cole and Randy Newman. The fest also features local school jazz bands and Jones and Company, Soul Station, John Cochran and Bodhi Trio, Cartoon, (pictured) Michael J. Thomas, Nobius, and Village Brass Band.