4 p.m., 5:30 p.m. & 7 p.m. services Christmas Eve at Flora-Bama Church

The Church at the Flora-Bama this Christmas Eve: The Flora-Bama Church, the immensely popular Christian non-denominational religious gathering Sundays at the Flora-Bama, will celebrate Christmas with three family-friendly Christmas Eve services on the Flora-Bama tent stage on Monday, December 24 at 4 p.m., 5:30 p.m. & 7 p.m. This year will include kids singing and snow machines! While there are no services on Christmas Day, the Flora-Bama also welcomes all who wish to join them in good cheer to a Christmas potluck beginning at 1 p.m. on Christmas day. Everyone is welcome at Central’s Flora-Bama Church every Sunday at 9 a.m. & 11 a.m.