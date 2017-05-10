45th Art in the Park May 13-14 in Foley

The 45th Annual Art in the Park will be held May 13-14 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in John B. Foley Park, located at the intersection of Highways 59 and 98 in historic Downtown Foley.

Sponsored by Foley Art Center, Art in the Park is a competitive juried fine arts show for artists across the southeast and has grown to attract thousands of attendees. Over 100 artists showcase their talents while providing unique, hand crafted cultural experiences and shopping opportunities.

Art in the Park proceeds fund everything from college scholarships for local students to bringing well known art exhibits to the community. This is a free outdoor event in a beautiful setting. Bring your mother, or someone else’s mother, and stroll through the picturesque park as you enjoy the sites from one of Alabama’s Top Ten Events for May.

Discover one of a kind creations in mediums such as pen & ink, oil, watercolor, pottery, stained glass, wood, porcelain, fused glass, hand woven textiles, jewelry, handmade children’s clothing and more.

Be sure to bring the littlest members of the family so they can enjoy the free, hands-on children’s area offering a variety of fun artistic activities and face painting.

Visit the youth art display and marvel at original works in a many different mediums created by local budding artists. The art is made by students from elementary to high school age, and it is truly a remarkable display.

For more info, visit foleyartcenter.com or call 251-943-4381.