Home / July 7 Issue / Flavors of the South July 20 at Baldwin County Coliseum

Flavors of the South July 20 at Baldwin County Coliseum

By on July 5, 2017

Flavors of the South July 20 at Baldwin County Coliseum

The Central Baldwin Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Flavors of the South from 5:30-8 p.m. on July 20 at The Baldwin County Coliseum, located at 19477 Fairground Rd. in Robertsdale. The event will showcase food and wine from local restaurants and caterers. Come sample a variety of food and drink while listening to music and mingling. The event will also include a silent auction and 50/50 drawing. Individual tickets are $25 or a table of 8 is $200. For more information call 251-947-2626.
Pictured: Foodie fun at 2016’s Flavors of the South. (Central Baldwin Chamber facebook)

Related Items