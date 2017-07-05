Flavors of the South July 20 at Baldwin County Coliseum

The Central Baldwin Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Flavors of the South from 5:30-8 p.m. on July 20 at The Baldwin County Coliseum, located at 19477 Fairground Rd. in Robertsdale. The event will showcase food and wine from local restaurants and caterers. Come sample a variety of food and drink while listening to music and mingling. The event will also include a silent auction and 50/50 drawing. Individual tickets are $25 or a table of 8 is $200. For more information call 251-947-2626.

Pictured: Foodie fun at 2016’s Flavors of the South. (Central Baldwin Chamber facebook)