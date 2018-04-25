4th Annual Bids, Brews & Beats May 5 at Flora-Bama

Event benefits Secret Meals For Hungry Children fund

The Alabama Credit Union, will preent its 4th Annual Bids, Brews & Beats Benefit for Secret Meals for Hungry Children on May 5 from 1 -5 p.m. at the Flora-Bama Lounge on Perdido Key.

Featuring live music and a silent auction, the event will raise funds for the bank’s Secret Meals program serving needy children of South Alabama and Northwest Florida. Info: SecretMeals.org.

All proceeds will go directly toward the purchase of Secret Meals weekend food packs for local schoolchildren in our area.

In 2008, Alabama Credit Union started Secret Meals For Hungry Children with just 18 schoolchildren. Today, the program serves over 2,500 children across Alabama and Northwest Florida by quietly slipping packages of food into their backpacks every Friday.

Just in Baldwin County, 26,200 children are living with food insecurity. That means that 1 in 5 children in Baldwin County live in below poverty level. In Escambia County, 790 children experience food insecurity meaning 1 in 4 children live below the poverty level.

Even with free and reduced priced school meals, children go hungry during the weekends due to no fault of their own.

Alabama Credit Union partners with regional food banks its program. After the students are identified, they will begin to receive food packs in their back packs, anonymously each Friday or on the last day of school before a weekend or holiday. This is handled secretly, to prevent the child from being singled out or made to feel uncomfortable. Each of the food packs contains items such as easy to pull cans, juices, and crackers. All items are child-friendly, nonperishable, easily consumed and vitamin-fortified. Secret Meals for Hungry Children has accomplished a great deal by teaming up with regional food banks, local businesses, and thousands of individual contributions have helped feed the neediest children in our local areas.