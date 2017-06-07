51st O.B. Fire Dept. BBQ June 10 at Community Center

Proceeds are earmarked for fire prevention & public education programs

By Angela Bateman

The 51st Annual Orange Beach Fire Department Cookout on the Coast BBQ will take place on Saturday, June 10 from 11 a.m. until the ‘Que runs out at the Orange Beach Community Center, located at 27235 Canal Road, across the street from Fire Station 2. Eat-In or Drive Thru will be available. To get tickets, call OBFD at 251-981-6166. Tickets will also be available at the door.

The price is $8 for a choice of plate or two sandwiches. Each plate includes a pound of chopped pork, baked beans, coleslaw, bread, sauce and a pickle. Whole butts and bulk pork are also available for purchase.

All proceeds raised will go toward providing the community with fire prevention and public education programs for local schools, daycares, churches and senior groups.

With the help of volunteers from the community, the Orange Beach Fire and Rescue crew will begin to cook 4,500 lbs. of Boston Butts on the Black Dragon (huge grill) on Friday morning (June 9).

The OBFD Ladies Auxiliary will be selling homemade baked goods (cookies, brownies, cakes, and pies) as well as raffle tickets for a Bountiful Barbeque Basket with a value of over $300. Tickets are $2 each and available from any auxiliary member. Proceeds from the Auxiliary fundraisers are used for local community requests in times of need and for its annual Christmas Toys for Girls and Boys Drive. For more OBFD Ladies Auxiliary info, call 251-980-5722.