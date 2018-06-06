Proceeds are earmarked for fire prevention & public education programs

52nd O.B. Fire Dept. BBQ June 9 at Community Center

Whole butts ($40), 5 lb. bags ($40) & 1 lb. bags ($8) of chopped pork on menu

The 52nd Annual Orange Beach Volunteer2

Fire Department Cookout on the Coast BBQ will take place on Saturday, June 9 from 11 a.m. until the ‘Que runs out at the Orange Beach Community Center, located at 27235 Canal Road, across the street from Fire Station 2. Eat-In or Drive Thru will be available. No tickets needed, just come and get it!

The fire department will be selling 4,500 pounds of pork, as follows: Whole butts for $40; 5 lb. bag of chopped pork for $40; 1 lb. bag of chopped pork for $8. The OBFD Ladies Auxiliary will be selling homemade baked goods, including cookies, brownies, cakes, and the best banana pudding anywhere.

All proceeds raised will go toward supporting various community programs, including fire prevention and safety training for elementary school children, youth sports scholarships, and the purchase of specialized equipment for medical and firefighter training. For more information, call OBFD a