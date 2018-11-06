5th Annual Knights of Columbus Golf Tourney Nov. 12

Peninsula host for 5th Annual fundraiser for local Catholic schools

The 5th Annual Knights of Columbus Golf Tournament will be held on Nov. 12 at Peninsula Golf Club (20 Peninsula Blvd.) in Gulf Shores. Registration begins at 9 a.m., with lunch at 11 a.m. and tee-off at noon. The $125 entry fee per golfer for the 4-person scramble includes lunch and a chance to win the brand new car hole in one prize.

The winning team will earn a cash prize and free rounds of golf. A 50-50 raffle will raise additional funds for St. Benedict and St. Patrick Catholic Schools and other K of C charities. For more info or to register, call 251-269-8814.