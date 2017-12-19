Bushwacker drops at 8 p.m. at Tacky Jacks G.S.

Tacky Jack’s Gulf Shores will host its 2nd Annual New Year’s Eve Bushwacker Drop for those wanted an earlier celebration to bring in 2018. The party starts at 6 p.m., with live music from The Soul Food Junkies. Bushwacker and balloon prize drops are scheduled at 8 p.m.

Cost is $40 per couple, including a heavy hors d’oeuvre buffet, party favors, $6 bushwackers and $2 wine. RSVP reservations to (251) 948-8881. The restaurant is located on the Intracoastal Waterway at 240 E 24th Ave. in Gulf Shores.