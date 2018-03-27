6th Annual Family Fun Day April 7 at Liberty Church Foley Campus

The Sixth Annual Family Fun Day at Liberty Church Foley Campus, located at 110 E. Riviera Blvd. (next to Sonic), will be held on Saturday, April 7 from 9 a.m. ‘til 3 p.m. Attractions include: A huge kids area, The Gulf Coast Classic Car & Motorcycle show, The Escape Room, 50 arts & crafts vendors, food trucks, baked sale (inside), silent auction (inside) and music from Top Hat & Jackie, Elvis and others.

All proceeds benefit The Backpack Program for feeding children on weekends throughout Baldwin County. For more info, call Darlene Johnson at 251-752-5445or the church office at 251-943-7100 or email adoptabike.feedachild@gmail.com

The church’s Backpack Program for Child Hunger is currently supporting 205 children in eight local schools. The church also sponsors Adopt A Bike and makes monetary donations for the cause.

“This year our Liberty staff and pastors will be engaging in many activities throughout the day involving a coffee bar, skits, games and a dunk (the pastor) tank,” Johnson said. “The kids area will be great for every age…face painting, petting zoo, bouncy house, magic show.’’

Johnson said there are currently 65 bikes adopted out in the community. Bike Adopt A Bike – Feed A Child display bike at the April 7 event.

“Proceeds benefit kids here in our community struggling with food insecurities,’’ Johnson said. “Invite a friend and join us for a day of fun and fellowship.’’