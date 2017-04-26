8th Bama Coast Cruise April 28-29 at The Wharf

More than 700 vehicles, Von Hot Rod, swap meet among attractions

The Bama Coast Cruise returns to The Wharf April 28 & 29 with hundreds of unique, one of a kind vehicles lining Main Street and nearby parking lots. Presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts and sponsored by The Wharf, Bama Coast Cruise is an open show, which means it welcomes all makes and models of specialty vehicles: customs, classics, street rods and hot rods, plus antique and original vehicles. In addition to over 700 vehicles, there will be vendors, a swap meet and entertainment.

The event is open to the public and admission is free. Show hour are 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. The show ends with a police escorted parade cruise leaving The Wharf at 4:30 p.m. Don’t miss your chance to see the most amazing assortment of vehicles ever seen on the Alabama Gulf Coast!

To register a specialty vehicle or for information on being a vendor or a sponsor, go to BamaCoastCruise.com.

Pictured: The 2016 Bama Coast Cruise was easily the biggest yet for the number of cars and spectators.