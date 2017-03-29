8th grader Alyissa Streeter sets GSHS pole vault record

Alyssa Streeter – 8th grader at Gulf Shores Middle School is the new High School record holder at Gulf Shores High School for the Pole Vault. At the recent GSHS 2017 St. Patrick’s Day Track Invitational, Alyssa pole vaulted a total of 8 feet 6 inches to clear the bar and beat the old GSHS record of 6 ft., also previously held by Alyssa. In Pole Vault, clearing the bar at 8’6″ qualifies an athlete to move on to compete in State! It is early in the season, Alyssa will keep moving forward and getting better. If she continues progressing she will be the very first Gulf Shores Middle Schooler to compete in pole vaulting for GSHS at State! What an accomplishment for such a young athlete!