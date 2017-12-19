9 a.m., 11 a.m. & 4:30 p.m. sunset services Christmas Eve at Flora-Bama Church

The Flora-Bama Church, is an immensely popular Sunday Christian non-denominational religious gathering at the Flora-Bama. This year they celebrate Christmas with three family-friendly Christmas Eve experiences in a large tent on the Flora-Bama beach on Sunday, December 24 at 9 a.m. & 11:00 a.m. and a special sunset Christmas Eve experience at 4:30 p.m. This year will include kids singing and a Winter Wonderland at the Flora-Bama Tent Stage! Of course, while there are no services on Monday, Christmas Day, everyone is welcome at Central’s Flora-Bama Church events every Sunday at 9 a.m. & 11 a.m. The Flora-Bama also welcomes all who wish to join them in good cheer to a Christmas potluck beginning at 1 p.m. on Christmas day. The Flora-Bama is located on the Gulf of Mexico directly on the Alabama-Florida state line.