968 baseball & softball teams to play summer tourneys here

During the summer of 2018, Gulf Shores and Orange Beach will welcome 968 Global Sports World Series teams to the area for more sluggers and summer fun.

Since 2009, the United States Specialty Sports Association (USSSA) has crowned numerous Global Sports World Series champions and left behind millions in economic impact for south Baldwin County. USSSA has attracted thousands of youth athletes and their families to Alabama’s beaches. The event series’ room night numbers have grown tremendously from 8,013 in 2009 to more than 67,718 in 2017. Additionally, USSSA contributed $80.44 million in direct visitor spending to the area’s economy in 2017.

“USSSA reflects the core of our beach visitor base – families,” said Beth Gendler, vice president of the Gulf Shores & Orange Beach Sports Commission. “Each summer, we have the privilege of welcoming thousands of the families to Alabama’s beaches to experience quality competition on the fields and new adventures in the destination. Those guests take home lifelong memories and leave behind economic impact.”

Other athletic events taking place throughout the summer, in addition to eight USSSA world series events in June and July at the Gulf Shores, Orange Beach and Foley Sportsplexes, include the Dance Grand Nationals (July 4-7), Flora-Bama’s Gulf Coast Paddle Championship (July 21), NAGA U.S. National Grappling Championship (July 24-25) and Waterville USA Flow Tour (July 28).