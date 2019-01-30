A Roaring 20 Thanks From SBNC

South Baldwin Newcomers Club thanks the community for a successful Toast to the Coast Roaring 20’s Party. Great fun was had by all on our successful fundraiser party. A huge thank you to the following restaurants which provided us with outstanding displays and tasty offerings for our dinner. Restaurants participating were: Papa Rocco Pizza and Oyster Bar-King Neptune’s Seafood Restaurant-Flippers Seafood and Oyster Bar-Rum Sisters Gourmet Alcohol Infused Cakes-Villaggio Grille-Publix-Picnic Beach-Coastal Alabama Community College-Rouses Markets-Playa at Sportsman Marina-Fisher’s at Orange Beach Marina-Another Broken Egg-Fin & Fork-DeSoto’s Seafood Kitchen-Bayes Southern Bar and Grill-Tacky Jack’s-Cosmos Restaurant and Bar-Cobalt the Restaurant-GT’s on the Bay-Luna’s Eat and Drink-Buzzcatz Coffee & Sweets-Louisiana Lagniappe-Voyagers Contemporary Coastal Cuisine-Latitude 30 -Ginny Lane Bar and Grill. What a wonderful way to sample some of the best these fine restaurants have to offer all in one fun venue while raising funds for local area charitable organizations. We also want to thank all the generous contributors to our successful silent auction including:-Coastal Art Center-Harry & David-St. Nick’s Knives-The Saucery-Sam’s Bait & Tackle-Beach Bazaar-McCullough Plastic Surgery clinic-High Cotton-Vera Bradley-Zeke’s Lady Party Boat-Sand Dollar Lifestyles Stores-Tin Top Restaurant & Bar-FloraBama Restaurant & Bar-Publix Stores-Baldwin EMC Utility-Orange Beach Excursions-Wolf Bay Lodge Restaurant-Cool Change Charters-Villaggio Restaurant-K McElroy Salon-Peninsula Golf Club-Big Fish Restaurant & Bar-Diamond Jewelers-Bellingrath Gardens-Hog Wild BBQ Restaurant-Sail Wild Hearts Boat Charter-Gulf Coast Zoo-Gulf Shores Golf Club-Fanatic Fanz Store-Wind Creek Casino & Hotel-Blalocks Seafood & Specialty Market-Manning Jewelry-OWA Amusement Park-Craft Farms Golf-McKenzie Street Florist-J&M Tackle-Southwest Airlines-Coastal Cruisers Classic & Antique Limousine Services. And last but not least many of our members valuable donations of artwork, products and services. These proceeds enable South Baldwin Newcomers Club to make donations ( $21,400. Last year) to support local charities and scholarships.